Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CMTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.18, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMTG was $16.18, representing a -12.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.59 and a 8.16% increase over the 52 week low of $14.96.

CMTG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cmtg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.