Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) Declares $0.37 Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust said on March 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.90%, the lowest has been 7.16%, and the highest has been 12.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.14 (n=56).

The current dividend yield is 3.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.66% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Claros Mortgage Trust is $15.47. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 31.66% from its latest reported closing price of $11.75.

The projected annual revenue for Claros Mortgage Trust is $325MM, an increase of 69.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Claros Mortgage Trust. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 14.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMTG is 0.15%, an increase of 27.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 101,480K shares. The put/call ratio of CMTG is 2.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Hyundai Investments Co. holds 27,402K shares representing 19.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Koch Industries holds 15,127K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,750K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 7,498K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Offit Capital Advisors holds 5,427K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,840K shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Background Information

CMTG is a real estate investment trust that is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major markets across the U.S. CMTG is externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, an affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P.

