Claro eyes $1.11 billion investment in Colombia in 2024

January 18, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

Written by Luis Jaime Acosta for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Claro, a subsidiary of Mexican cellphone operator America Movil AMXB.MX, is eyeing investments of up to $1.11 billion in Colombia in 2024, depending on security conditions, to improve its services and roll out 5G coverage, it said on Thursday.

Claro was one of four companies awarded bandwidth for 5G services in an auction held by Colombia's government last December.

Claro will put $500 million into renovating its 2G, 3G, and 4G bandwidths, as well as rolling out a new network of 5G, the company said in a statement.

The company will also look to connect 250 rural areas with 4G cellular data and roll out fiber optic services in 11 new cities and municipalities, bringing its total in Colombia to 153, it added.

"In 2024 we will roll out our 5G network and connect thousands of Colombians to 4G (cellular) internet for the first time. Therefore, we hope to have the legal and territorial security that promotes the continuity of our investments," America Movil's Colombia president Juan Carlos Archila said in the statement.

