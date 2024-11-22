Clarkson initiated with a Buy at Berenberg

Berenberg initiated coverage of Clarkson (CKNHF) with a Buy rating and 5,075 GBp price target The firm says the stock’s current valuation does not reflect the company’s growth catalysts.
