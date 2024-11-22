Clarkson initiated with a Buy at Berenberg

Berenberg initiated coverage of Clarkson (CKNHF) with a Buy rating and 5,075 GBp price target The firm says the stock’s current valuation does not reflect the company’s growth catalysts.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CKNHF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.