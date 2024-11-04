News & Insights

Clarkson Executive Increases Stake with ShareSave Plan

November 04, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Clarkson (GB:CKN) has released an update.

Clarkson PLC announced that Executive Director Jeff Woyda exercised an option to purchase 572 ordinary shares at a price of £31.44 under the company’s ShareSave Plan. This transaction highlights the ongoing engagement of Clarkson’s leadership in its financial strategies. Clarkson, a leader in the shipping and offshore markets, continues to be an attractive entity for investors on the London Stock Exchange.

