Clarkson Announces Voting Rights Amid Strong Market Position

December 02, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Clarkson (GB:CKN) has released an update.

Clarkson PLC, a leading provider of services to the shipping and offshore markets, has announced its total voting rights as 30,776,784, reflecting its issued share capital. This information is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests in the company. With a strong financial position and continued dividend growth, Clarkson remains a significant player in its industry.

