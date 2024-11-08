News & Insights

Stocks

Clarke Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter Growth

November 08, 2024 — 04:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) has released an update.

Clarke Inc. has significantly improved its financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, reporting a net income of $12.2 million compared to a net loss in the same period last year. The company’s hotel operations contributed strongly to this growth, despite running two fewer hotels compared to 2023.

For further insights into TSE:CKI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.