Clarke Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter Growth

Clarke Inc. has significantly improved its financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, reporting a net income of $12.2 million compared to a net loss in the same period last year. The company’s hotel operations contributed strongly to this growth, despite running two fewer hotels compared to 2023.

