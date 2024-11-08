Clarke Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter Growth

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) has released an update.
Clarke Inc. has significantly improved its financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, reporting a net income of $12.2 million compared to a net loss in the same period last year. The company’s hotel operations contributed strongly to this growth, despite running two fewer hotels compared to 2023.
