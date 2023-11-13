Clarivate's Series A Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 18.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Clarivate plc's 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024 (Symbol: CLVT.PRA) were yielding above the 18.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.25), with shares changing hands as low as $28.34 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 18.33% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CLVT.PRA was trading at a 71.37% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 26.90% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 3.02052 - 3.8462.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CLVT.PRA shares, versus CLVT:

Below is a dividend history chart for CLVT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Clarivate plc's 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024:

In Monday trading, Clarivate plc's 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024 (Symbol: CLVT.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CLVT) are down about 1.1%.

