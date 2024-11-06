Clarivate trading resumes

09:59 EST Clarivate (CLVT) trading resumes
- Clarivate trading halted, volatility trading pause
- Clarivate downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at William Blair
- Clarivate Faces Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Shift
- Clarivate reports Q3 adjusted EPS 19c, consensus 19c
- Clarivate removes FY24 guidance amid CEO transition
