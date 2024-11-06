Clarivate trading halted, volatility trading pause

09:54 EST Clarivate (CLVT) trading halted, volatility trading pause
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CLVT:
- Clarivate downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at William Blair
- Clarivate Faces Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Shift
- Clarivate reports Q3 adjusted EPS 19c, consensus 19c
- Clarivate removes FY24 guidance amid CEO transition
- Silverchair to acquire ScholarOne from Clarivate; terms not disclosed
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.