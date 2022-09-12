Clarivate To Sell MarkMonitor For $302 Mln Cash

(RTTNews) - Clarivate Plc (CLVT), an analytics company, said on Monday that it has inked a deal with Newfold Digital, a web and commerce technology provider, to sell its subsidiary MarkMonitor, a domain management solutions provider, for around $302.5 million, with an expected closure of the transaction in late 2022.

For the fiscal 2022, MarkMonitor expects to post EBITDA of $35 million, on sales of around $80 million.

The acquisition of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., and Siris Capital Group, LLC backed MarkMonitor will underscore Newfold Digital's to provide web presence solutions to customers across the world.

The acquisition is a natural extension of Newfold's portfolio of web technology brands, which includes Network Solutions, the world's first registrar, Web.com, Bluehost, Register.com, and Domain.com.

