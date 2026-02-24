Clarivate Swings To Profit In Q4; Sees Adj. EPS Growth In FY26; Shares Up 4.7%

(RTTNews) - Clarivate plc (CLVT) announced Tuesday net income for the fourth quarter of $3.1 million or $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss of $191.8 million or $0.27 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.20 per share, compared to $0.21 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $617.0 million from $663.0 million in the same quarter last year. Revenues were down 1.2 percent on an organic basis.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.70 to $0.80 per share on revenues between $2.30 billion and $2.42 billion.

Following a comprehensive evaluation, the Company also announced it is pursuing a sale of its Life Sciences & Healthcare business. Clarivate has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as its financial advisor, and is currently engaged in active discussions with interested parties.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, CLVT is trading on the NYSE at $1.78, up $0.08 or 4.71 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.