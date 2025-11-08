Is Clarivate Stock a Buy After a Member of the Board of Directors Bought Shares for $2.5 Million?

Key Points

Kenneth L. Cornick, a member of the Board of Directors for Clarivate, purchased 725,000 shares in the company.

The purchase came a few days after Clarivate reported third quarter results on Oct. 29.

Kenneth L. Cornick, a member of the Board of Directors for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), reported a purchase of 725,000 shares in the company in multiple open-market transactions valued at approximately $2.5 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

This resulted in 1,032,711 direct and indirect share ownership, post-transaction.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares traded 725,000 Total shares purchased in open-market transactions Transaction value ~$2.5 million Based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($3.42) Post-transaction shares 1,032,711 Direct and indirect ownership after transaction Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.7 million Direct and indirect holdings valued at market close November 3, 2025

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($3.42).

Key questions

What distinguishes this transaction in terms of timing and market context?

The purchase occurred between October 31 and November 3, 2025, at a weighted average price of around $3.42 per share, during a period when Clarivate shares had declined ~26% over the prior year as of November 3, 2025. This marks a sizable allocation in the context of an extended negative return environment for the stock.

Following the purchase, direct ownership stood at 32,711 shares, indicating that all acquired shares were not retained under direct ownership.

Yes, indirect ownership totaled one million shares after the purchase as reported in this Form 4 transaction.

The transaction represented a purchase worth approximately $2.5 million, with Clarivate’s market capitalization at $2.28 billion as of November 3, 2025, making the trade immaterial at the company scale, but significant at the insider level.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close November 3, 2025) $3.54 Market capitalization $2.28 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.50 billion 1-year price change (26.28%)

Note: 1-year performance is calculated using November 3, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Clarivate provides information services and analytics, including research intelligence (Web of Science, InCites), life sciences data (Cortellis, Newport Integrity), intellectual property solutions (Derwent, CompuMark), and brand protection (MarkMonitor).

The company generates revenue through subscription-based data platforms, analytics tools, and professional services supporting research, intellectual property, and brand management.

Clarivate serves government and academic institutions, life sciences companies, and research-driven corporations globally.

Clarivate PLC is a global provider of structured data and analytics solutions, enabling organizations to discover, protect, and commercialize innovations. With a diverse portfolio of proprietary platforms and services, Clarivate supports decision-making across research, intellectual property, and brand management. The company leverages its scale and specialized datasets to deliver critical insights to a broad base of institutional clients worldwide.

Foolish take

Clarivate Board member Kenneth L. Cornick's purchase of the company's stock comes after Clarivate reported third quarter earnings results on Oct. 29. The buy comes despite shares being down from the 52-week high of $5.88 reached last December, suggesting he has a bullish outlook towards Clarivate.

The company's stock is down due to several factors. One of these is Clarivate's soft sales in 2025. Although Q3 revenue of $623.1 million was slightly ahead of 2024's $622.2 million, through three quarters, sales were down 3% year over year to $1.9 billion.

In addition, Clarivate's debt totaled a significant $4.5 billion at the end of Q3 compared to cash and equivalents of $318.7 million. The company isn't profitable with a Q3 net loss of $28.3 million, although that's an improvement over the prior year's loss of $65.6 million.

While Mr. Cornick's purchase signals confidence in the company's future, Clarivate's tepid performance and large debt suggest the prudent approach is to wait to see how its business fares over the coming quarters before deciding to invest.

Glossary

Insider transaction: A trade of company securities by an executive, director, or large shareholder, reported to regulators.

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private negotiation.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity, such as a trust or partnership, rather than held personally.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades in a company's securities.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, accounting for different prices across multiple trades.

Immaterial: Too small to significantly impact a company's financial position or market value.

Subscription-based data platforms: Services providing ongoing access to data or analytics for a recurring fee.

Proprietary platforms: Technology or services owned and controlled by a company, not available for public use.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.