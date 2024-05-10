News & Insights

Clarivate Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024 Ex-Dividend Reminder

May 10, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

On 5/14/24, Clarivate plc's 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024 (Symbol: CLVT.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.3125, payable on 6/3/24. As a percentage of CLVT.PRA's recent share price of $25.11, this dividend works out to approximately 5.23%, so look for shares of CLVT.PRA to trade 5.23% lower — all else being equal — when CLVT.PRA shares open for trading on 5/14/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 20.88%, which compares to an average yield of 16.68% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLVT.PRA shares, versus CLVT:

Below is a dividend history chart for CLVT.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.3125 on Clarivate plc's 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024:

In Friday trading, Clarivate plc's 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024 (Symbol: CLVT.PRA) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CLVT) are down about 0.7%.

