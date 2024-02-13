Clarivate Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024 Crosses Above 13.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Clarivate plc's 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024 (Symbol: CLVT.PRA) were yielding above the 13.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.25), with shares changing hands as low as $36.89 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 18.31% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CLVT.PRA was trading at a 61.02% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.92% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 3.02052 - 3.8462.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CLVT.PRA shares, versus CLVT:
Below is a dividend history chart for CLVT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Clarivate plc's 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Clarivate plc's 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares Due 6/1/2024 (Symbol: CLVT.PRA) is currently down about 5.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CLVT) are down about 5%.
Also see: Stocks Insiders And Hedge Funds Are Buying
Institutional Holders of SUBD
IRE Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.