Clarivate Sees Full-year Results Below Street View - Update

February 27, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

For the full year, Clarivate Plc (CLVT) expects its full-year results below analysts' estimates.

The company expects adjusted income per share of $0.50 to $0.65 per share, versus the consensus estimate of $0.84 per share. Annual revenue is projected to be in the range $1.965 billion to $2.005 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $2.69 billion.

For the 12-month period, Clarivate expects annual capital expenditure of $110 million to $115 million.

Below are the Q4 earnings highlights for Clarivate Plc (CLVT):

Earnings: -$863 million in Q4 vs. $304.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.30 in Q4 vs. $0.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CLARIVATE Plc reported adjusted earnings of $163.4 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.21 per share Revenue: $683.7 million in Q4 vs. $675.3 million in the same period last year.

