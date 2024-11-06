News & Insights

Clarivate removes FY24 guidance amid CEO transition

November 06, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

The company said, “As a result of the recent CEO transition and the work being done under the Value Creation Plan, the Company has removed its forward-looking outlook for 2024. All previous outlooks provided by the Company should no longer be relied upon.”

CLVT

