Markets
CLVT

Clarivate Q1 Loss Widens, Reaffirms FY Guidance; Stock Up In Pre-market

April 29, 2025 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Clarivate Plc (CLVT), a provider of transformative intelligence, on Tuesday announced that net loss widened in the first quarter compared to the previous year.

Shares of Clarivate are increasing around 9% in the pre-market trading.

For the first quarter, net loss widened 38.5% to $103.9 million from loss of $75 million in the previous year.

On a per share basis, loss was $0.15 versus loss of $0.14 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $95.8 million, while adjusted earnings in the last year was $103.5 million. Adjusted earnings per share was in line with last year's $0.14.

Nine Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $0.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue decreased 4.4 percent to $593.7 million from $621.2 million last year.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed the outlook for 2025.

For the full-year 2025, the company expects earnings and revenue to decline. Clarivate projects annual adjusted income per share of $0.60 to $0.70, on revenue of $2.28 to $2.40 billion.

For the full-year 2024, the company has recorded adjusted income per share of $0.73 on revenue of $2.556 billion.

In the pre-market trading, Clarivate is 9.75% higher at $3.94 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CLVT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.