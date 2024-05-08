Clarivate Posts Loss In Q1; Reaffirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Clarivate Plc (CLVT) posted a first quarter net loss attributable to ordinary shares of $93.8 million compared to net income of $24.7 million, last year. Net loss per share was $0.14 compared to net income of $0.04. Adjusted net income was $103.5 million, decreased 20.9% from last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.14, decreased 22.2%. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues were $621.2 million, decreased 1.3% from last year. Organic revenues decreased 1.7%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $614.86 million in revenue.

The company reaffirmed its outlook for 2024.

