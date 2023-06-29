Clarivate plc (CLVT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Clarivate plc (Symbol: CLVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.47, changing hands as high as $9.58 per share. Clarivate plc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLVT's low point in its 52 week range is $7.155 per share, with $14.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.55.

