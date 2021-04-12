Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 22% Share Price Gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. Looking on the brighter side, the stock is actually up over twelve months. In that time, it is up 22%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 59%.

Given that Clarivate didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Clarivate saw its revenue grow by 29%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. The share price gain of 22% seems pretty muted, considering the growth. Arguably, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company. But this one could be a worth watching - a maiden profit would likely catch the market's attention.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:CLVT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 12th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Clarivate are up 22% over the year. While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 59%. The stock trailed the market by 20% in that time, testament to the power of passive investing. It might be that investors are more concerned about the business lately due to some fundamental change (or else the share price simply got ahead of itself, previously). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Clarivate , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

