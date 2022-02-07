Markets
Clarivate Gains On News Of Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Shares of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) are rising more than 8% Monday morning after the analytics company announced share buyback of up to $1 billion.

The buyback will be carried out via open-market purchases, through December 31, 2023, the company said.

The current buyback will replace the one which was announced in August 2021, Clarivate added.

CLVT is at $16.13 currently. It has traded in the range of $14.43- $34.79 in the past 52 weeks.

