Clarivate (CLVT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Clarivate plc (Symbol: CLVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.52, changing hands as low as $24.60 per share. Clarivate plc shares are currently trading off about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLVT's low point in its 52 week range is $15 per share, with $33.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.72.

