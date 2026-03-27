Clarivate (CLVT) Price Target Decreased by 23.89% to 3.37

The average one-year price target for Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) has been revised to $3.37 / share. This is a decrease of 23.89% from the prior estimate of $4.42 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.42 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.09% from the latest reported closing price of $2.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clarivate. This is an decrease of 155 owner(s) or 38.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLVT is 0.57%, an increase of 76.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.80% to 569,306K shares. The put/call ratio of CLVT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 116,667K shares representing 18.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exor N.V. holds 67,295K shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 64,972K shares representing 10.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,708K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 36,414K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,025K shares , representing a decrease of 18.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Partners Group Holding holds 25,583K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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