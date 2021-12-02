Clarivate Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CLVT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Clarivate plc (Symbol: CLVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.07, changing hands as high as $25.41 per share. Clarivate plc shares are currently trading up about 13% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLVT's low point in its 52 week range is $20.305 per share, with $34.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.29.

