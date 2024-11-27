News & Insights

Clarivate announces Daikin Industries selects IPfolio

November 27, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Clarivate (CLVT) announced that Daikin Industries has selected IPfolio from Clarivate. The air conditioner manufacturer will utilize this solution to optimize its intellectual property assets, enabling more confident strategic decision-making and sustainable growth.

