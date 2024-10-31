News & Insights

Clarity Pharmaceuticals: Strong Cash Position and Trial Progress

October 31, 2024 — 05:31 am EDT

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:CU6) has released an update.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported a strong cash position of $123.7 million at the end of September, with additional funding expected, offering a financial runway until early 2026. The company made significant progress in its SECuRE trial for prostate cancer, showing promising results with reductions in PSA levels and no dose-limiting toxicities observed. Additionally, Clarity is moving forward with the AMPLIFY trial, receiving positive feedback from the FDA, with patient recruitment slated to begin in early 2025.

