Clarity Pharmaceuticals Launches Promising Prostate Cancer Trial

Clarity Pharmaceuticals has dosed the first two participants in its Co-PSMA trial, testing its innovative diagnostic product Cu-64 SAR-bisPSMA against the standard Ga-68 PSMA-11 for detecting prostate cancer recurrence. Initial results show promising safety and potential for higher detection rates, which could revolutionize prostate cancer diagnostics. This trial, led by Prof Louise Emmett at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, highlights the growing demand for improved imaging techniques in prostate cancer care.

