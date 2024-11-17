News & Insights

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Launches Promising Prostate Cancer Trial

November 17, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:CU6) has released an update.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals is advancing prostate cancer diagnostics with its new Phase II trial at St Vincent’s Hospital, comparing its 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA product against the standard 68Ga-PSMA-11. The trial aims to demonstrate Clarity’s potential for superior cancer detection, enhancing treatment outcomes for men with prostate cancer recurrence after surgery. This initiative could bolster Clarity’s position in the radiopharmaceutical market, presenting a promising opportunity for investors.

