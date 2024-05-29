Clarity Medical Group Reveals Board Structure

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited (HK:1406) has released an update.

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and three key committees. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent directors, with Mr. Hui Yung Chris serving as CEO and Mr. Wu Ting Yuk Anthony as the chairman. The committees formed are the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination committees, each chaired by seasoned professionals.

