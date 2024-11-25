News & Insights

Clarity Medical Group Reveals Board and Committee Roles

November 25, 2024 — 04:46 am EST

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited (HK:1406) has released an update.

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited has announced its board of directors and their roles, with Mr. Jiang Bo and Mr. Hui Yung Chris serving as executive directors. The company has also established three board committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with key positions filled by various directors.

