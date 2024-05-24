Clarity Medical Group Forecasts Major Losses

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited (HK:1406) has released an update.

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited warns of a significant loss before tax for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, projecting a loss of approximately HK$79.0 million to HK$82.0 million, a substantial increase from the previous year. The company attributes this decline to a decrease in revenue due to economic downturn and competition, expected impairment losses from two medical centers, and increased expenses related to the opening of a new center. These figures are preliminary and subject to the finalization of the company’s annual financial results.

