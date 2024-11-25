Clarity Medical Group Faces Board Reshuffle

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited (HK:1406) has released an update.

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Li Michael Hankin as an independent non-executive director and chair of the audit committee, effective November 25, 2024. The company is actively seeking a replacement to meet compliance requirements for board composition and committee leadership. This change highlights the dynamic governance adjustments companies face to maintain regulatory standards.

