Clarity Medical Group Appoints New Director

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Cheng Jessica as an independent non-executive Director, starting from May 29, 2024. With over 17 years of experience in the medical industry and various leadership roles, Ms. Cheng brings a wealth of expertise to the company’s board. Her initial three-year term comes with an annual remuneration of HK$300,000, aligned with market rates and company size.

