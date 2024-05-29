News & Insights

Clarity Medical Group Appoints New Director

May 29, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited (HK:1406) has released an update.

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Cheng Jessica as an independent non-executive Director, starting from May 29, 2024. With over 17 years of experience in the medical industry and various leadership roles, Ms. Cheng brings a wealth of expertise to the company’s board. Her initial three-year term comes with an annual remuneration of HK$300,000, aligned with market rates and company size.

