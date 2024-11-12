Clarity Medical Group Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited (HK:1406) has released an update.

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 27, 2024, to approve the interim financial results for the six-month period ending September 2024. This meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend, a move that could interest investors looking for potential returns.

