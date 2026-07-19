The CLARITY Act Could Be in Trouble. This is the Only Crypto I'm Buying Right Now.

Key Points

The CLARITY Act remains stuck in legal limbo.

Bitcoin could profit from that chaos by remaining the top safe-haven token.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

The House of Representatives passed the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act last July, which aims to establish a clearer federal framework for digital assets. But it remains in limbo in the Senate, and it probably won't be passed and signed into law anytime soon.

It's stalled due to conflicts over stablecoin yields, which banks claim pose a major threat to their cash deposits, and over how public officials disclose their own crypto holdings. That standoff could be a red flag for leading stablecoins like USD Coin, as well as altcoins like XRP and Solana that require more regulatory clarity. In this environment, I'd only buy one cryptocurrency: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

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Why is Bitcoin still worth buying?

Bitcoin is the world's largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $1.29 trillion, and it's still mined with the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism. To mine Bitcoin profitably, miners need to use powerful application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) rather than CPUs or GPUs.

That difficulty increases every four years with each "halving" that halves its mining rewards. Its last halving occurred in 2024, and its next halving will occur in 2028.

More than 20 million of the 21 million maximum supply of Bitcoins have already been mined, and the last Bitcoin will be mined by 2140. That scarcity makes it comparable to digital gold and a long-term hedge against the devaluation of the U.S. dollar.

The approvals of Bitcoin's first spot price exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in early 2024 also made it easier for retail and institutional investors to increase their exposure to the top cryptocurrency. Several countries, including the U.S. and El Salvador, have also been building up their own Bitcoin reserves.

Unlike stablecoins and altcoins, Bitcoin is already widely accepted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a digital commodity.

In other words, Bitcoin doesn't need the CLARITY Act to avoid being classified as an unregistered security, so it will likely outperform other cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven play. It will also remain shielded from any new anti-money laundering rules targeting stablecoins and altcoins.

Therefore, Bitcoin is the ideal cryptocurrency to buy if you expect expansionary monetary policies to reduce the value of fiat currencies; its halvings and ETFs to make it more valuable than other tokens, and for its stabilization to drive its adoption in mainstream payments. It could remain volatile in this choppy macro environment, but it's the only token I'd buy right now.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.