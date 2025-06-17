Claritev Joins CHAI To Collaborate On Fairness, Safety, And Privacy In Health AI

(RTTNews) - Claritev Corporation (CTEV), a healthcare technology, data, and insights company, announced Tuesday that it has joined the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI).

This industry-led initiative aims to create responsible AI frameworks to support innovation, transparency, safety, and fairness in healthcare.

Through this partnership, Claritev plans to collaborate with CHAI's ecosystem of health systems, patient advocates, researchers, and technology leaders.

The company will contribute its deep expertise in healthcare data integration and analytics to support initiatives focused on ensuring AI is deployed safely, ethically, and equitably across the healthcare landscape.

"Joining CHAI is a natural extension of our mission to improve healthcare affordability and transparency through responsible, data-driven innovation," said Fernando Schwartz, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at Claritev.

He added that "We're proud to align with a coalition that shares our values and is actively shaping the future of health AI."

Brian Anderson, CEO of CHAI, welcomed Claritev to the coalition, noting: "We are driven by the engagement and expertise of our members.

Claritev's participation strengthens our ability to create frameworks that promote trust, safety, and equity in AI adoption."

Claritev, formerly known as MultiPlan, is a U.S.-based company leveraging over 40 years of healthcare claims data.

The company delivers AI-powered solutions that improve price transparency, optimize networks and benefit design, and drive affordability for over 700 payors, 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers.

As a CHAI member, Claritev intends to participate in working groups on fairness, transparency, usefulness, privacy, and safety, contributing to community-led efforts that ensure responsible health AI development.

Currently, CTEV is trading at $41.10, up by 3.77 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

