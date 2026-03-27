Claritev (CTEV) Price Target Decreased by 35.19% to 42.84

The average one-year price target for Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) has been revised to $42.84 / share. This is a decrease of 35.19% from the prior estimate of $66.10 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 168.76% from the latest reported closing price of $15.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Claritev. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 31.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTEV is 0.64%, an increase of 253.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.76% to 15,562K shares. The put/call ratio of CTEV is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H&F Corporate Investors VIII holds 3,888K shares representing 23.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,388K shares , representing a decrease of 38.58%.

AustralianSuper Pty holds 3,195K shares representing 19.30% ownership of the company.

Arini Captial Management holds 1,504K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company.

Public Investment Fund holds 1,281K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beach Point Capital Management holds 755K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing an increase of 43.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTEV by 22.15% over the last quarter.

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