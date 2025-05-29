Claritev Appoints Mohamed Ramzy As SVP, Partners With Halian To Drive International, UAE Expansion

(RTTNews) - Claritev Corporation (CTEV) announced the appointment of Mohamed Ramzy as Senior Vice President and General Manager, International, to lead the company's strategic growth across the Middle East and North Africa or MENA region.

The move strengthens Claritev's international leadership as the company deepens its commitment to healthcare transformation outside the U.S.

Ramzy, who will report directly to Chairman, CEO, and President Travis Dalton, brings nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare technology, most recently serving as Country General Manager at Oracle Health, where he oversaw operations across the Arabian Gulf and Africa.

He will lead Claritev's strategy, operations, and business development across MENA and sit on the Executive Leadership Team.

Claritev also announced a strategic operational partnership with Halian, a global provider of workforce and technology solutions.

Halian will manage Claritev's recruitment, payroll, visa processing, and human capital functions in the UAE, enabling operational scalability and compliance as the company expands regionally.

The announcements follow Claritev's previously disclosed collaborations with Burjeel Holdings and Claims Care Revenue Cycle Management, underscoring its growing investment in the MENA market and alignment with its Vision 2030 goals.

CEO Travis Dalton called the expansion a "pivotal moment" for the company, noting that Ramzy's leadership and Halian's operational support will allow Claritev to scale efficiently and deliver impactful healthcare technology solutions in the region.

No regulatory or execution risks were noted by the company.

Currently, CTEV is trading at $34.94, up by 31.06 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

