BioTech
CTEV

Claritev Appoints Mohamed Ramzy As SVP, Partners With Halian To Drive International, UAE Expansion

May 29, 2025 — 01:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Claritev Corporation (CTEV) announced the appointment of Mohamed Ramzy as Senior Vice President and General Manager, International, to lead the company's strategic growth across the Middle East and North Africa or MENA region.

The move strengthens Claritev's international leadership as the company deepens its commitment to healthcare transformation outside the U.S.

Ramzy, who will report directly to Chairman, CEO, and President Travis Dalton, brings nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare technology, most recently serving as Country General Manager at Oracle Health, where he oversaw operations across the Arabian Gulf and Africa.

He will lead Claritev's strategy, operations, and business development across MENA and sit on the Executive Leadership Team.

Claritev also announced a strategic operational partnership with Halian, a global provider of workforce and technology solutions.

Halian will manage Claritev's recruitment, payroll, visa processing, and human capital functions in the UAE, enabling operational scalability and compliance as the company expands regionally.

The announcements follow Claritev's previously disclosed collaborations with Burjeel Holdings and Claims Care Revenue Cycle Management, underscoring its growing investment in the MENA market and alignment with its Vision 2030 goals.

CEO Travis Dalton called the expansion a "pivotal moment" for the company, noting that Ramzy's leadership and Halian's operational support will allow Claritev to scale efficiently and deliver impactful healthcare technology solutions in the region.

No regulatory or execution risks were noted by the company.

Currently, CTEV is trading at $34.94, up by 31.06 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CTEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.