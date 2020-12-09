Clariant's Board Appoints Conrad Keijzer As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Clariant (CLZNY.PK, CRN.L, CLZNF.PK) said the company's Board of Directors has appointed Conrad Keijzer as new Chief Executive Officer. He will officially join the company as of January 1, 2021. Most recently, Conrad Keijzer was CEO at Imerys, the French supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions. Hariolf Kottmann will focus on his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

At AkzoNobel, Conrad Keijzer last held the position as CEO of the Performance Coatings Division and was a member of the Executive Committee.

