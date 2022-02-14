Clariant whistleblowers raise fears over controls

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Clariant is finding out just how much investors dislike doubts about financial controls. The $6 billion Swiss chemical company’s shares fell as much as 20% on Monday after it announced https://www.clariant.com/en/Corporate/News/2022/02/Clariant-delays-publication-of-Fourth-Quarter--Full-Year-2021-results a delay in reporting 2021 results due to an accounting probe. The problems relate to “the booking of certain provisions and accruals” and date back to 2020.

On the face of it, the selloff looks excessive. Sales booked in the wrong month are better than sales that don’t exist at all. And if revenue was brought forward to 2020, the discrepancies appear to be relatively small – Clariant said 2021 sales should still be 4.4 billion Swiss francs, 13% more than the previous year.

The bigger concern for investors – and for newish Chief Executive Conrad Keijzer – is that the company only found out about the issue from whistleblowers. Encouraging internal transparency, as Keijzer did when he took over in late 2020, is good. But Clariant’s accounting systems clearly need closer attention. (By Ed Cropley)

