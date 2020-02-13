Clariant to slash 600 jobs as 2019 profit plunges and outlook dims

Adds details, quote from company

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Clariant CLN.Swill cut up to 600 jobs to save money after 2019 profit plunged and as the Swiss speciality chemicals maker foresees a sluggish economic environment continuing to dent demand for its products.

Net profit fell to 38 million Swiss francs ($38.8 million), from 356 million francs in 2018, Clariant said on Wednesday, as it set aside cash to cover an EU competition probe, on weaker performance in its discontinued operations and due to higher taxes.

Sales fell slightly to 4.39 billion francs from 4.4 billion francs, the company said in a statement.

Clariant is undergoing a forced make-over after years of turbulence, unloading businesses that account for a third of its sales as it focuses on what it hopes will be faster-growing catalysis chemicals, products for the oil and gas industry, and ingredients for soaps and shampoos.

It replaced its chief financial officer on Tuesday and is still hunting for a new CEO after the previous boss quit suddenly last year.

"For 2020, given the current sluggish economic environment and continued adverse foreign exchange conditions, growth will be more limited and additional efficiency measures have been defined for each of the businesses to support the margin increase," the company said. "These measures will lead to a workforce reduction of approximately 500 to 600 positions over the next two years and imply a cost base reduction of approximately 50 million Swiss francs."

