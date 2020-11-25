Clariant To Reduce Approx. 1,000 Positions In Service, Regional Structures - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Clariant (CLZNY.PK, CRN.L, CLZNF.PK) said the company plans to refocus its organization post divestments. The Group plans to rightsize regional organizations and service units. The rightsizing program foresees a reduction of approximately 1,000 positions in service and regional structures. Approximately one third of the reductions will be included in the divestment transfers.

Clariant has decided to make a provision in the magnitude of 70 million Swiss francs in discontinued operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 for the rightsizing program. The company noted that the timeline for these measures shall extend over a maximum of two years and will include departures attributable to natural fluctuation.

