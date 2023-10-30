Clariant to buy Canada's Lucas Meyer Cosmetics for $810 mln

Adds details

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland-based Clariant AG CLN.S said on Monday that it had acquired Canada's Lucas Meyer Cosmetics from International Flavors & Fragrances IFF.N in an all-cash deal for $810 million.

Clariant said it wanted to increase annual sales at the Quebec-based business to around $180 million from $100 million at present.

It said Lucas Meyer, which makes ingredients for cosmetics, was accretive to Clariant's growth, sales and cash flow.

The price represented an enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of 16.3, Clariant said. It expects to close the deal in the first quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru and John Revill; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Miranda Murray)

