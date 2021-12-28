Clariant to buy BASF clay biz assets in $60 mln sustainable bid

ZURICH, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant CLN.S said on Tuesday it would purchase assets from German competitor BASF BASFn.DE in North America in a $60 million cash deal that will help grow its sustainable business.

Clariant said it expects to complete the purchase of the assets of BASF'S U.S. attapulgite business--one of the largest miners and producers of the clay material, which Clariant said can help remove contaminants in renewable fuel production--in the summer of 2022.

"This acquisition fits very well with our growth strategy to grow through sustainability-focused innovations and bolt-on acquisitions," Clarient Chief Executive Conrad Keijzer said in a statement, adding it would improve its position in renewable fuels purifications.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

