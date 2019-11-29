Clariant To Buy 10% Stake In Plant Advanced Technologies; To Co-develop Products

(RTTNews) - Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK, CRN.L, CLZNF.PK) announced Friday that it has established a strategic partnership with French cosmetics ingredients maker Plant Advanced Technologies or PAT.

Under the deal, Clariant will subscribe about 10% equity shares of PAT, which develops plant-based active ingredients for cosmetics. The deal also includes joint product development agreement and exclusive distributionship for all new co-developed products.

The company said the partnership brings PAT's research strengths in discovering and producing precious compounds from plant roots together with the claim substantiation and the marketing and sales expertise of Clariant's Active Ingredients business.

These strengths will be combined for the development of new premium products and will reach the market through Clariant's global network.

In Paris, PAT shares were trading at 17 euros, up 9 percent.

