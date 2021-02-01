Clariant To Appoint Günter Von Au As Chairman; Proposes Dividend For FY19, FY20 Combined

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals company Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK, CRN.L, CLZNF.PK) Monday said its Board of Directors unanimously suggest to the shareholders to elect Günter von Au as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The current Chairman Hariolf Kottmann has informed the Board in an extraordinary meeting that he will no longer be a candidate for a Board member or as Chairman at the upcoming 26th Annual General Meeting in April 2021.

Günter von Au has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2012 and acted as Vice Chairman from 2012 to 2018.

While announcing agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting, the company further said its Board proposes to the shareholders to distribute an ordinary dividend of 0.70 Swiss franc per share. This includes 0.55 franc per share for fiscal year 2019 and 0.15 franc per share for 2020.

