Markets

Clariant, Tiangang To Open New Production Facility In China For Process And Light Stabilizers

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals company Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK, CRN.L, CLZNF.PK) Monday announced the opening of a new joint venture production facility in China for high-end process and light stabilizers.

The facility is jointly owned by Clariant and Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd, a privately owned producer and supplier of light stabilizers in China.

The facility is located within the Cangzhou National Coastal-Port Economy & Technology Development Zone in Cangzhou.

Clariant and Tiangang established their joint venture in September 2017.

The new facility forms the centerpiece of the partnership between Clariant and Tiangang to meet the growing demand in China for high-end process and light stabilizers from local growth industries like automotive, textiles and coatings.

Clariant said these expansions, along with other components of its China strategy, will enable it to grow China sales beyond the current level of 402 million Swiss francs in 2020, which represents approximately 10% of the company's continuing operations sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular