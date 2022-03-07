Clariant Suspends All Business With Russia

(RTTNews) - Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK) said it has suspended all its business with Russia in response to the Russian state's intolerable acts of violence in the Ukraine.

Clariant's operations in Russia include a sales office and a laboratory in Moscow. The Russian business contributes around 2% to the company's annual sales.

Conrad Keijzer, Clariant's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We strongly oppose Russia's war against the Ukraine and support the vote of the UN General Assembly that the Russian government must immediately stop the aggression, withdraw its troops, and abide by the rules of the UN Charter."

The company further said it was doing everything in its power to support its 146 employees and their families in the Ukraine.

Clariant further said it encourages the activities of many of its employees, who have taken personal initiative to help their colleagues in the Ukraine or to support aid organizations on the ground.

The Clariant Foundation has made a donation to UNICEF, which is working with communities in the Ukraine to ensure that children and families in need can be helped right away.

