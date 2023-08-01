Clariant (SIX:CLN) Price Target Decreased by 7.91% to 16.63

The average one-year price target for Clariant (SIX:CLN) has been revised to 16.63 / share. This is an decrease of 7.91% from the prior estimate of 18.06 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.88% from the latest reported closing price of 14.23 / share.

Clariant Maintains 2.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.95%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clariant. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLN is 0.07%, an increase of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.48% to 17,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,991K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,983K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLN by 2.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,728K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLN by 2.80% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,148K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,124K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,087K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

